Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal Beat Olympiacos 1-0 in Europa League 1st Leg

Alexandre Lacazette struck late to secure a 1-0 win for Arsenal over Olympiacos in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks and carved out two chances in the opening five minutes. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved from Mathieu Valbuena, and Giorgos Masouras headed over from close range.

The Gunners slowly grew into the game, with Lacazette wasting their best chance of the first half. The Frenchman smashed an effort wide of the post after being teed up by Gabriel Martinelli.

A tight second half saw few clear-cut chances for either side until Lacazette tapped home the winner on 81 minutes from a cross in from the left by Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recalled midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to his starting XI for the trip to Greece and brought Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Joe Willock and Martinelli back into his team.

The Gunners had lost four of their previous nine encounters against the Greek side and will have been relieved not to have conceded an early goal after a frantic start.

The first chance arrived with less than three minutes on the clock. Omar Elabdellaoui and Youssef El-Arabi combined to set up Valbuena for a shot on goal, but Leno managed to claw away his low effort.

Arteta's decision to start his first-choice goalkeeper received praise:

Olympiacos attacked again when Masouras managed to head over Valbuena's cross at the far post, although the flag had gone up for offside.

An eventful opening saw Arsenal go close at the other end. Lacazette was inches away from converting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's cross on the stretch.

Lacazette then went even closer after 20 minutes. Martinelli did well to keep the ball in play and pull the ball back to his team-mate inside the penalty area, but the Frenchman's shot was rushed and flew wide:

The second half was a cagey affair, with Leno the busier of the two goalkeepers. The German produced smart saves to deny Valbuena and El-Arabai and put in a commanding performance in the Arsenal goal.

Arsenal secured the win with the only goal of the game inside the final 10 minutes. Aubameyang did well to keep the ball in play and send Saka surging forward. The 18-year-old then produced a fine low cross to pick out Lacazette in front of goal and convert from close range (UK video only):

The Gunners might have had a second strike in the closing minutes. Lacazette saw another effort saved by goalkeeper Jose Sa, while Dani Ceballos' corner was headed on to the woodwork by Sokratis.

Arteta may rue his side's ability to add a second, but the win and the away goal puts the Gunners in charge of the tie ahead of the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

What's Next?

Both teams are back in domestic action on Sunday. Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League, while Olympiacos, who are top of Greece's Super League, are away at second-placed PAOK.

The second leg of the tie will be at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday.