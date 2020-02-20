James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Voluntarily Moving' Unlikely in Offseason

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Regardless of how the Houston Rockets fare in the postseason, the team reportedly doesn't expect to willingly shop James Harden in potential trades.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "voluntarily moving" Harden likely won't be an option the front office considers if the Rockets lose an early-round series.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.