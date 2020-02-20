James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Voluntarily Moving' Unlikely in Offseason

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Houston Rockets guard James Harden during a break in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Rockets won 131-124.(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Regardless of how the Houston Rockets fare in the postseason, the team reportedly doesn't expect to willingly shop James Harden in potential trades. 

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "voluntarily moving" Harden likely won't be an option the front office considers if the Rockets lose an early-round series.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    NBA is back. Tap to see where your team is ranked after the All-Star break ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    ESPN spoke to multiple league execs and they all believe Giannis will stay in Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    B/R's @EricPincus explains how LA can make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    10 players who have come out of nowhere 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report