Report: Andre Drummond Said Cavs Situation Is Worse Than Pistons After Trade

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 9: Andre Drummond #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on February 9, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly has a negative opinion of the atmosphere surrounding the Cavs currently.

According to Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Drummond has told his teammates that the situation in Cleveland is worse than the one he left with the Detroit Pistons. Drummond was traded from Detroit to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick two years ago.

Drummond also reportedly said that his feelings regarding the Cavs will play a role in whether he exercises his $29 million player option for next season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have negotiated a settlement with head coach John Beilein, which will end his tenure after less than one season. J.B. Bickerstaff will take over as the new head coach.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

