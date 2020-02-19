Report: Andre Drummond Said Cavs Situation Is Worse Than Pistons After Trade

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly has a negative opinion of the atmosphere surrounding the Cavs currently.

According to Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Drummond has told his teammates that the situation in Cleveland is worse than the one he left with the Detroit Pistons. Drummond was traded from Detroit to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick two years ago.

Drummond also reportedly said that his feelings regarding the Cavs will play a role in whether he exercises his $29 million player option for next season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have negotiated a settlement with head coach John Beilein, which will end his tenure after less than one season. J.B. Bickerstaff will take over as the new head coach.

