Report: John Beilein Acted Like 'Dictator' to Cavs Players Before Leaving Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 111-103. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As head coach John Beilein's Cleveland Cavaliers tenure ends, more details about what went wrong in the nine months after the team hired him have emerged.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Beilein is expected to formally say goodbye to the team and coaching staff Wednesday after he negotiated a contract settlement with the Cavs.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon, one source described Beilein as being a "dictator" whose style wasn't suited for the NBA

One problem cited was Beilein's "tone toward the players" when he was "allegedly overly harping his voice in film sessions, nitpicking fundamentals and showing an inability to adapt to the NBA's offensive and defensive structures."

The report noted the final straw for Cavs players occurred during their Jan. 8 film session that included his "thugs" comment: "He insisted later he meant to say slugs, and he tried to apologize the next day, but a number of the players never really embraced his explanation. In fact, some of them thought it was an insult to their intelligence, one player told The Athletic."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

