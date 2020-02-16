Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal Cruise Past Newcastle in 4-0 EPL Win

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal finally ended their Premier League winless run on Sunday, beating Newcastle United 4-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette got the goals after the break.

The Magpies easily held off a toothless Arsenal in the first half and had a few chances of their own, but Arsenal were much improved in the second half and scored twice in the span of minutes. Ozil and Lacazette added to the total late.

The Gunners had drawn their last four Premier League matches.

Arsenal took possession of the ball early, but Newcastle found plenty of space to work with on the counter, creating several good chances.

Allan Saint-Maximin was heavily involved, setting up Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, but neither was able to finish their chance:

Valentino Lazaro also had a good look on goal after 13 minutes, but he needed too long to sort his feet and the defence was able to close the space.

The Gunners barely created chances before the break, and Bukayo Saka summed up their struggles by blasting a ball high and wide when he did find space. Aubameyang also wasted a rare sight on goal.

Eddie Nketiah did go close after good work from Dani Ceballos, but Martin Dubravka stood firm. He also showed his talent to keep out a Pepe free-kick.

On the other end of the pitch, Saint-Maximin continued to feast on the Arsenal defenders, but his team-mates let him down:

Goal's Charles Watts was not impressed at the break, although he did see improvements from the Gunners as the half wore on:

Arsenal came out with good energy to start the second half, and Nketiah hit the crossbar after 51 minutes following a spell of prolonged possession and some good work from Pepe.

Three minutes later, Aubameyang broke the deadlock, getting on the end of a good cross from Pepe. Ceballos also played a part in the goal:

A second goal followed in quick succession. Saka beat Lazaro on the wing before sliding in a great pass for Pepe, who calmly converted.

The Gunners were in complete control after the second goal, and while Ciaran Clark had a good chance to pull one back for the Magpies, the better chances kept falling to Arsenal.

Aubameyang hit the bar after 67 minutes with what appeared to be a cross-turned-shot, and Saint-Maximin also hit the woodwork, striking the post after a swift counter.

A flurry of substitutions saw the pace of the match drop, with Newcastle unable to put up a late offensive and Arsenal happy to see out the contest. There was time for two more goals in the final minutes, however, as Lacazette picked out Ozil on the counter and turned scorer himself with time running out.

The flurry of goals pushed Arsenal's goal difference into positive territory:

It was Pepe who crowned his great outing with the final assist, and Lacazette put the final score on the board after a great second half from the Gunners.

What's Next?

The Gunners will face Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Newcastle visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.