Josh Norman Reportedly Released by Redskins After 4 Seasons

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins in action against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to release cornerback Josh Norman after four seasons.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted Washington will save $12.5 million in cap space while retaining $3 million in dead money with the move.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Redskins Save $12.4M on Cap

    Washington’s release of Josh Norman gives them around $52M in cap space (Spotrac)

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Save $12.4M on Cap

    Spotrac.com
    via Spotrac.com

    Teams That Should Completely Rebuild in 2020

    Which four squads need to hit the reset button?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams That Should Completely Rebuild in 2020

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Olsen Negotiating with 3 Teams

    Greg Olsen in contract talks with Bills, Redskins and Seahawks after visits

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Olsen Negotiating with 3 Teams

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins sign former Panthers special teamer Jared Norris

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins sign former Panthers special teamer Jared Norris

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington