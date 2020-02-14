Josh Norman Reportedly Released by Redskins After 4 Seasons

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to release cornerback Josh Norman after four seasons.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted Washington will save $12.5 million in cap space while retaining $3 million in dead money with the move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.