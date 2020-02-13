Gianluigi Buffon Calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'Incredible Champion' After Milan Draw

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon had plenty of reasons to return for a second spell with Juventus last summer. Yet chief among them may have been the chance to play in the same team with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to earn a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on Thursday. His contribution earned high praise from Buffon, per Juve's official website: "Ronaldo? He is an incredible champion, playing with him is one of the reasons I came back."

Buffon is right to revel in what Ronaldo is doing for the Bianconeri. Holding his nerve from 12 yards helped the 35-year-old continue a terrific scoring run despite this calendar year still being in its infancy:

For the season, Ronaldo has found the net 26 times across all competitions. His latest finish came in controversial fashion, with the spot-kick only awarded after VAR had deemed Davide Calabria guilty of a handball.

It was a close decision that may have been harsh on the Rossoneri:

Even so, the draw at the San Siro has put Juve in an excellent position to reach the final for the first time since winning the cup in 2018. Last season's defence of the trophy didn't go well, with Juve losing 3-0 to eventual winners Atalanta in the last eight.

Having already gone one better in this campaign, Ronaldo and Co. look primed to add to the Bianconeri's record 13 trophies in the competition. It would be another notable achievement for Buffon, but perhaps not the one he is truly seeking after ending his brief spell with Paris Saint-Germain following just a single season.

The UEFA Champions League trophy still eludes one of the best goalkeepers of his era. By contrast, Ronaldo has won the competition five times, once with Manchester United and on four occasions with Real Madrid.

His arrival in 2018 was supposed to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Juventus, but the club was eliminated by Ajax in last season's quarter-final. Meanwhile, Buffon and PSG were famously sent packing by Manchester United in the last 16.

A tie against Ligue 1 side Lyon in the Round of 16, set to begin on February 26, will see Juve as firm favourites to progress.

Buffon is no longer first choice for the Bianconeri, with former Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny usurping him. Szczesny's performances were rewarded with a new contract on Tuesday, per Juve's official website:

Nonetheless, Buffon knows this can still be a memorable season. Finally adding the Champions League trophy to his resume would erase past hurt in the competition, notably his public spat with referee Michael Oliver. Buffon has lost in three finals: 2003, 2015, and 2017.

He can also add yet another Serie A title to his haul of nine, with Juve only trailing leaders Inter Milan on goal difference. Buffon has already set a new appearance record for the Italian top flight on his comeback tour:

Surpassing Milan great Paolo Maldini was a worthy achievement. Buffon's longevity was further underlined by a moment shared after Thursday's game with the Rossoneri:

Buffon will want to end his career the right way, namely by winning further trophies with Juventus. His experience and influence allied with Ronaldo's goals will make it happen.