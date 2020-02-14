Analysing How Jadon Sancho Can Become English Football's Most Expensive Signing

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

It promises to be one of the most exciting transfer stories of next summer: Jadon Sancho returns to the Premier League.

Bleacher Report sources are increasingly convinced he will become the country's most expensive signing ever, eclipsing the £89 million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Sancho's contract is due to expire in 2022, and Dortmund, who are resigned to losing him, expect the teenager to return to England. Remember, Sancho was at Manchester City before leaving for Germany in 2017 for just £8 million.

As his time in Bundesliga now begins to wind down, the big question is which club will win the battle for his signature?

B/R understands Sancho is intrigued by the prospect of playing in La Liga, but that option is not likely just yet with both Real Madrid and Barcelona prioritising other options. So England is opening up as his next destination.

Sancho will also have offers from France and Italy—but here we run down the Premier League clubs in hot pursuit hoping to seal a deal.

Chelsea

There were key figures in high positions at Chelsea who were keen to close out a deal for Sancho in January, but it didn't happen for two main reasons.

Firstly, according to sources, Lampard wanted to make his own checks on the player to be completely sure he had the right attitude and personality to fit in with the current squad.

Secondly, the Blues were seeking an early agreement—similar to the one they used to sign Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic—but it is believed Dortmund are holding out until the summer, possibly even after Euro 2020, to get maximum value for the player.

B/R has been assured that the signing of Ziyech does not change their stance on Sancho—they want him and think they can match his demands and ambition.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia will be responsible for packaging a deal that convinces Sancho to move to west London, but the key figure will be boss Frank Lampard. Sources close to the player told B/R he is one of the few players Sancho idolised as a child and believe the chance to play under him could prove to be influential.

Manchester United

There's so much talk around this one at the moment, and for good reason. United are increasingly optimistic this could be the signing that really turns around their fortunes.

They are looking for an attacking player with "no fear, who can bring inspiration and verve," according to one source, and Sancho is the standout candidate.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The club have scouted other options including Ziyech, Ousmane Dembele and Richarlison, but they believe Sancho's game-changing ability combined with long-term potential make him the player they should prioritise. The prospect of him teaming up with Marcus Rashford in attack is also exciting.

It won't be totally straightforward, though. Failing to qualify for the Champions League would make negotiations tougher, but their financial power could help their case.

United are already aware of Dortmund's valuation—expected to be close to £120 million—but would offer more in wages than any of the other Premier League clubs.

Ideally, they would shift Alexis Sanchez off the wage bill to free up cash, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recent statement that he will be back for next season.

Manchester City

City have the first option to sign him, as part of the deal that took him to Dortmund, but a return is highly unlikely.

The clause means the 19-year-old forward can't be sold on again without giving them the chance to complete a deal at the same price. And while insiders insist Sancho does not hold a grudge against the club for the fashion in which he left—they also admit it probably would not be his top choice.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sancho left as a result of a contract dispute—basically, he was not happy with the terms he was offered, and later on he was harshly left out of a pre-season tour to the United States.

One thing in City's favour is they are believed to have a 15 per cent sell-on clause for wherever he ends up—a nice little bonus when talking about £100 million transfer.

Liverpool

We've all seen how smart Liverpool's recruitment has been in recent years, and Sancho could have also been lining up at Anfield, had Manchester City let them move forward with talks.

Recruitment staff at Anfield knew how good he was capable of becoming, so when it became clear he would be leaving Manchester, they touched base about a deal. They were told there was no chance. City were willing to let Sancho leave but not to another Premier League club.

The fee back then, compared to now, is obviously huge, and Liverpool are believed to have reservations about spending the amount of cash it would now take to land Sancho. The club are very good at keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to transfer plans—but signing Sancho is not completely out of the question.

