Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Dominate as 76ers Beat Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers remain nearly unstoppable at home, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 Tuesday.

Ben Simmons tallied his second straight triple-double and sixth of the year to lead the 76ers (34-21) to their 11th straight win at Wells Fargo Center, improving to an NBA-best 25-2 at home this season. Joel Embiid added 26 points in the team's final game before the All-Star break.

The score was close early in the fourth, but Josh Richardson's performance and some clutch plays from everyone else on the roster helped Philadelphia pull away:

Richardson was especially valuable down the stretch, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers (37-17) got 30 points from Kawhi Leonard, but they fell to 17-6 with both him and Paul George in the lineup.

Notable Performances

Ben Simmons, G, PHI: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists

Joel Embiid, C, PHI: 26 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block

Josh Richardson, G, PHI: 21 points, 5 rebounds

Kawhi Leonard, F, LAC: 30 points, 9 assists

Paul George, F, LAC: 11 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

Landry Shamet, G, LAC: 19 points, 5-of-9 from three

Lineup Change Leads to Big Numbers for Philadelphia

After weeks of questions about how the pieces fit together, 76ers head coach Brett Brown made a lineup change with Al Horford moving to the bench after going scoreless last game against the Chicago Bulls.

It was the veteran's first time coming off the bench since his rookie year in 2007-08.

Horford responded well, finishing with nine points and two blocks while ending up plus-10 on the court.

The move also put Tobias Harris at his more natural spot at the 4, and he came through with some big plays.

Though it was a revenge game for the former Clippers forward, Harris seemed to take advantage of the new lineup with 17 points and 12 boards.

Simmons also had more room offensively while tallying 26 points in the win and once again filling up the stat sheet.

Meanwhile, Embiid made headlines this week when he shushed his own fans and then tweeted about it. He heard a smattering of boos during pregame introductions but quickly got the crowd back on his side with the team's first points of the game.

The All-Star continued to shine from there on his way to 26 points in just 28 minutes of action.

Though Furkan Korkmaz came back to earth (0-of-5 from the field) after scoring 65 in the last two games combined, the team's best players stepped up in an excellent showing from the home team.

Kawhi Carries Clippers Offensively

The Clippers have four players averaging over 18 points per game this season—and new addition Marcus Morris Sr. was doing so for the New York Knicks before he was acquired via trade—but it was the Leonard show in this one.

The forward scored 17 points in the first half, almost single-handedly keeping his team in the game after the Clippers trailed by double digits in the second quarter.

With George and Lou Williams combining for just 13 points in the first three quarters, Leonard was vital in keeping the game close.

Kawhi also came through with key momentum swings throughout the second half:

It was enough to help the Clippers stay in the game before the Sixers pulled away for the win.

Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup couldn't do enough to keep up with Philadelphia on the road. Six players reached double figures, but Los Angeles has come to expect more from players like George, who finished 3-of-15 from the field.

What's Next?

The 76ers are done until the All-Star break, with Embiid and Simmons set to compete in Chicago this weekend. The Clippers have one more game before the midseason point with a road game against the Boston Celtics set for Thursday.