Warriors News: Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo Sign 10-Day Contracts with GSW

The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday that guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo have been signed to 10-day contracts.

Golden State had empty roster spots after its moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

It sent D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a blockbuster deal for Andrew Wiggins. It also dealt Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers for a trio of second-round draft picks.

Norvell signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent in July. He made two short appearances for the Lakers, but he's still looking for his first NBA point.

The 22-year-old Chicago native averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 29 games (17 starts) for the South Bay Lakers, the team's G League affiliate.

Pargo, 33, last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's since made stops with teams in Europe, Asia and the G League.

The four-time Israeli League champion with Maccabi Tel Aviv most recently played for the Warriors' G League club, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He's averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 31 appearances (30 starts) this season.

Both players should have a chance to earn minutes in the Dubs' backcourt rotation with superstars Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) sidelined by injuries.

They will compete with Damion Lee, Jordan Poole and Ky Bowman for playing time.