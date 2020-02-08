Warriors News: Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo Sign 10-Day Contracts with GSW

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2020

Long Island, NY - JANUARY 22: Zach Norvell Jr. #21 of the South Bay Lakers handles the ball during an NBA G-League game against the Long Island Nets on January 22, 2020 at NYCB Live! Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)
Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday that guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo have been signed to 10-day contracts.

Golden State had empty roster spots after its moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

It sent D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a blockbuster deal for Andrew Wiggins. It also dealt Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers for a trio of second-round draft picks.

Norvell signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent in July. He made two short appearances for the Lakers, but he's still looking for his first NBA point.

The 22-year-old Chicago native averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 29 games (17 starts) for the South Bay Lakers, the team's G League affiliate.

Pargo, 33, last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's since made stops with teams in Europe, Asia and the G League.

The four-time Israeli League champion with Maccabi Tel Aviv most recently played for the Warriors' G League club, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He's averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 31 appearances (30 starts) this season.

Both players should have a chance to earn minutes in the Dubs' backcourt rotation with superstars Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) sidelined by injuries.

They will compete with Damion Lee, Jordan Poole and Ky Bowman for playing time.

Related

    Andrew Wiggins to Make Dubs Debut Tonight

    Wiggins set to play vs. Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andrew Wiggins to Make Dubs Debut Tonight

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Was Wiggins Trade Really About Landing Giannis Later?

    Dubs set themselves up to pull off the blockbuster of the summer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Was Wiggins Trade Really About Landing Giannis Later?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Blew It at the Trade Deadline? 😑

    These teams needed to execute trades and didn't

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Blew It at the Trade Deadline? 😑

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Doesn't Want to Hear It 😡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Doesn't Want to Hear It 😡

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report