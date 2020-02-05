Knicks Rumors: Raptors' Masai Ujiri 'Intends to Maneuver' His Way to New York

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The idea of pulling Masai Ujiri away from the Toronto Raptors may not be far-fetched for the New York Knicks as they seek a replacement for team president Steve Mills.

The New York Times' Marc Stein spoke to sources who said Ujiri "intends to maneuver his way to the Knicks after his moves helped the Raptors win a championship last season." Stein added Raptors general manager Bobby Webster will follow Ujiri to the Big Apple.

Stein also wrote of a "perception in various corners" that NBA representatives including Commissioner Adam Silver are indicating behind the scenes that Ujiri would be the perfect man to run the Knicks' basketball operations.

League spokesman Mike Bass called the rumors "100 percent false."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in December 2015 the Philadelphia 76ers hired Jerry Colangelo amid pressure from other owners. Windhorst added that Silver was "instrumental in forming the partnership between Colangelo and 76ers owner Joshua Harris."

The opportunity to be responsible for turning the Knicks around will be tantalizing, especially for somebody who already has a championship in his pocket such as Ujiri. He would leave New York with his reputation intact were things to go off the rails.

The reasons to turn down the job are pretty straightforward, though.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets indicated how far the Knicks had fallen. Durant said later the "cool thing right now is not the Knicks."

Hiring Ujiri would help start turning that narrative around, but a level of skepticism about the franchise's direction will remain as long as James Dolan is the owner. Until the Knicks start winning again, Dolan's presence will overshadow any incoming executive's track record.

The Knicks may not have done themselves any favors, either, by firing Mills now. Ujiri may not be willing to leave the Raptors in the middle of the season when they're second in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that Dolan was open to hiring an agent for the role of team president, so New York appears to have a wide pool of candidates in mind.