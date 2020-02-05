Knicks Trade Rumors: Top Buzz for New York Ahead of 2020 Deadline Day

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have undergone quite a bit of internal change with the trade deadline just hours away.

Team owner James Dolan fired former president of basketball operations Steve Mills on Tuesday afternoon, with general manager Scott Perry taking his place in the interim.

The Knicks have been linked to a number of names to replace Mills, including Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. However, he is still under contract with the Raptors through next season, and prying him away might cost the Knicks cash and future draft considerations.

Another name to surface is Austin Brown, an agent with Creative Artists Agency who represents the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Zion Williamson, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Knicks are angling toward hiring "a top basketball executive out of the player agent ranks," which would make Brown a viable candidate.

While ownership grapples with these decisions, Perry and Co. will have a number of roster decisions to make ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Knicks were reportedly interested in trading for Golden State Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell as of Monday, but has that changed now Mills is out the door?

Mills' departure might in fact open up avenues for a number of Knicks players to be traded, which should make them an intriguing team to watch.

Marcus Morris 'Available' After Mills Firing

The Knicks were previously "hell-bent" on keeping Morris, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Morris had spurned the San Antonio Spurs to sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks this past summer, and New York had expressed a desire to re-sign him. Morris has also iterated his desire to remain with the team previously, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

But Wojnarowski reported Morris is thought to be available with Mills no longer in the picture. This might have major implications for the rest of the market, as contenders such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles have both expressed interest in Morris before, per Dan Woike of the LA Times.

The veteran forward is having the best season of his career, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while also shooting close to 44 percent from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game. He would provide any number of teams with added scoring and positional versatility.

Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic previously reported Morris would cost a "lottery-level first-round draft pick," but it is unknown whether the price tag has changed with the 30-year-old now thought to be more readily available.

Knicks 'Touched Base' With Lakers About Kyle Kuzma

As previously mentioned, one of Morris' potential landing spots might be the Lakers.

Begley reported the Knicks have contacted a Lakers about a swap involving Kyle Kuzma. The article also noted trading for Kuzma would require some creativity from both sides, with a possible third team looming in any such deal.

Kuzma would be an intriguing get for the Knicks. The 24-year-old has not been given consistent chances to play heavy minutes alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A.

Nevertheless, he has shown he can make an impact when he gets extended run. He scored 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 11, and he notched a double-double with 18 points and 12 boards to go along with four assists in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Kuzma is still under contract for another year until he will be eligible to receive the qualifying offer ahead of the 2021-22 season, and he would undoubtedly have the chance to build chemistry rookie R.J. Barrett should the Knicks find a way to make a deal work.

Julius Randle on the Move?

Begley also reported the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets discussed a deal centered around Julius Randle, with Malik Monk and Terry Rozier among the names mentioned on Charlotte's end.

The Knicks are looking for more reliable production at the point guard spot, with Frank Ntilikina merely seeing incremental growth on that end, and both Dennis Smith Jr. and Allonzo Trier also among the names on the trade block.

Rozier has had a good deal of success as a full-time starter in his first year with the Hornets, averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting close to 39 percent from deep on 6.8 attempts per game.

However, trading Randle would be a curious decision. The Knicks invested close to $63 million in the big man after striking out on nearly every marquee free agent this past summer, and—despite a decrease in deficiency—he has been one of New York's better playmakers.

Flipping Randle might amplify New York's prior failures as far as the fanbase is concerned, and there is no guarantee Rozier and Monk would have a more tangible impact especially considering the Knicks currently have a crowded backcourt.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference and all contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.