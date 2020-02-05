Dwight Howard Says Kobe Bryant Was Going to Join Him at Slam Dunk Contest

Harry How/Getty Images

Heartbreaking details continue to emerge in the aftermath of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan.

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was the latest to open up about Bryant's death at age 41 while meeting with the media following the team's 129-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, disclosing that the five-time NBA champion was going to help him with a dunk in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest:

Bryant and Howard were teammates in L.A. for the 2012-13 season.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, while Howard departed in 2013 for the Houston Rockets.

Howard has revitalized his career in his second stint with the Lakers:

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had said on Jan. 22 that he wanted Bryant to join him in the dunk contest but wanted "Laker Nation to make it happen," ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed at the time.

Howard will compete against the Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr., Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon and Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton.

Tributes for Gigi and Kobe, as well as the other victims, have been pouring out worldwide.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night prior to their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, their first game at Staples Center since the crash, including a performance of "Amazing Grace" by Usher as well as Gigi and Kobe's respective No. 2 and No. 24 jerseys draped over the seats they last sat in at a Lakers game:

A six-minute montage was narrated by Bryant's voice before LeBron James gave a heartfelt four-minute speech:

Bryant will be honored in the NBA All-Star Game:

The NBA All-Star Weekend will run from Friday, Feb. 14, to Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chicago's United Center.