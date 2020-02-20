Kemba Walker Ruled Out of Celtics vs. Timberwolves with Knee Injury

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics dribbles with the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker has been ruled out of Friday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a knee injury.

Walker has been among the most durable NBA players over the previous four seasons. He missed just six games from 2015-19 and played all 82 games during his final year with the Charlotte Hornets

This season, Walker has battled some minor injuries that have caused him to sit out eight games. Most recently, the 29-year-old had soreness in his left knee and was unable to suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 1. 

Boston does have the luxury of roster depth to keep playing at a high level without its starting point guard. Brad Wanamaker was terrific in that Sixers game with a season-high 15 points. Marcus Smart is an outstanding defensive player who is averaging a career-best 12.5 points per game. 

Walker's scoring ability does make him difficult to replace for head coach Brad Stevens. He ranks second on the Celtics with 21.8 points per game and is shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range. 

Until Walker is able to return, look for the Celtics to run their offense through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they continue to chase the Raptors for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Boston (38-16) is 1.5 games behind Toronto and plays at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

