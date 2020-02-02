Damian Lillard Ties Kobe Bryant for 3rd-Most Points Ever in a 6-Game Stretch

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a spark after a disappointing start this season, Damian Lillard's historic run has the team back in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Per ESPN Stats & Information (h/t ESPN's Kevin Pelton), Lillard's 293 points in Portland's last six games are tied with Kobe Bryant for the most by any player in the past 20 seasons.

After Lillard dropped 51 points and 12 assists Saturday against the Utah Jazz, the Elias Sports Bureau noted he's the first player in NBA history to average 45 points and 10 assists in a six-game span:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.