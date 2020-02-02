Damian Lillard Ties Kobe Bryant for 3rd-Most Points Ever in a 6-Game Stretch

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 01: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles with the ball in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz during their game at Moda Center on February 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a spark after a disappointing start this season, Damian Lillard's historic run has the team back in the Western Conference playoff picture. 

Per ESPN Stats & Information (h/t ESPN's Kevin Pelton), Lillard's 293 points in Portland's last six games are tied with Kobe Bryant for the most by any player in the past 20 seasons. 

After Lillard dropped 51 points and 12 assists Saturday against the Utah Jazz, the Elias Sports Bureau noted he's the first player in NBA history to average 45 points and 10 assists in a six-game span:

