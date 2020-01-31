Inter Miami Joint Owner Jorge Mas Confirms Talks About PSG's Edinson Cavani

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Jorge Mas, the joint owner of Inter Miami, has confirmed the club have held talks to discuss a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The club, who are also part owned by former England international David Beckham, will begin competing in Major League Soccer this year and are assembling a squad for their debut season.

Mas told Sky Sports News (h/t MailOnline's Jack Bezants):

"We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time.

"We have two of our designated spots open, so we'll see where this ends up. A lot of it depends on the window closing on Friday, so we'll see what happens.

"We'll have a great roster irrespective of our top five choices or not. We'll be bringing a great team to the south of Florida."

Cavani's contract at PSG is up in the summer, and he'd likely be available at a cut price for any suitor who could secure his signature before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with the Uruguayan, and the presence of loan signing Mauro Icardi at the Parc des Princes means PSG could likely afford to be without him in the final months of the campaign.

Cavani has had various fitness issues throughout the season, and he has only made 14 appearances, of which six were starts. During his brief time on the pitch, he has still managed to score five goals and contribute an assist. He only made 33 appearances in all competitions last season because of hamstring and muscle problems.

The forward will be 33 in February, but he's been one of Europe's most prolific hitmen. He joined PSG in 2013 on the back of plundering 104 goals in 138 games for Napoli, and with the Parisians he's bagged 198 in 293, as well as laying on 41 assists.