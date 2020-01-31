Super Bowl Odds 2020: Spread Info, Moneyline Picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Time is running out to place bets on Super Bowl LIV. However, there are still opportunities to do some research before Sunday's game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in the final contest of the NFL season, which will be the last chance for bettors to win big off a football game until the fall. And with some smart bets—and there are a few to take advantage of—that could potentially happen.

Here's a look at the standard betting information for Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LIV Betting Odds

Odds via Caesars

Spread: Kansas City -1.5

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Moneyline: Kansas City (-123; bet $123 to win $100); San Francisco (+103; bet $100 to win $103)

Spread Info

At only 1.5 points, this Super Bowl spread is essentially a pick 'em for bettors. The only way that a bet on the Chiefs will lose is if they lose or win by only one point.

The only time that a Super Bowl was decided by one point was Super Bowl XXV in the 1990 season, when the Giants beat the Bills 20-19. So, history isn't on the side of this 1.5-point line making a difference in this matchup.

Kansas City also hasn't had a win by that slim of a margin this season. Its closest victory was a 26-23 win over Minnesota in Week 9 of the regular season.

So, make this bet as a straight-up pick for who is going to win the game.

The pick here is that that will be the 49ers, whose defense and running game have powered them through the playoffs and will keep that going in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco's defense ranked No. 2 in the NFL during the regular season, while its three-headed rushing attack (Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida) should have a strong showing against a Kansas City defense that ranked 26th in the league in rushing defense this season.

This could also be paired well with a moneyline bet (more on that to come) as the 49ers should win a competitive game that could come down to the wire.

Pick: San Francisco +1.5

Moneyline Pick

When the spread for a matchup is so small, you're likely going to want to stick with that team when betting on the moneyline. And because you're already banking on that team to win, why not try to add some extra winnings?

The 49ers' moneyline is the more profitable for Super Bowl LIV, assuming that they win the game. Then, bettors can more than double their money, earning $103 on a $100 bet.

In the opposite scenario, if you're betting on the Chiefs against the spread, then it's probably wise to also bet on them for the moneyline.

However, it will be the 49ers who end their Super Bowl title drought, winning their first championship since the 1994 season. They're a well-rounded team with plus defensive speed, which is a key to trying to limit a Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Make sure to cash in with this second bet placed on San Francisco.

Pick: San Francisco