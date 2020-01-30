Kyle Lowry: Fan Who Pushed Me vs. Cavs Shouldn't Be Allowed in NBA Arenas

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry spoke out about fan conduct after he was shoved by someone sitting courtside late in Thursday's road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"You're diving for a loose ball, and a fan's pushing you. It's unbelievable, man," Lowry said, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. "Our fans, our NBA fans, shouldn't be represented by people like him."

The incident came in the final minutes when Lowry saved a ball from going out of bounds, leading to an important Serge Ibaka three that pushed the Raptors lead to four points.

"It's the second time it's happened to me, and it's kind of getting crazy because next time it happens, I don't know if I'll be able to control myself. And hopefully I will, but..." Lowry said. "I couldn't really react because I was in mid-play, but it will come up. Fans like that shouldn't be in our buildings, in our arenas."

The first incident he's referring to came on a similar play during a road game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last June.

Lowry dove into the stands to save a loose ball, but the fan gave him an extra shove before he returned to the court.

"He had no reason to touch me," Lowry said after that game. "He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me."

A second push from a fan has now clearly gotten to the veteran.

The NBA has been aggressive trying to prevent negative interactions between players and fans. Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games for entering the stands earlier this season, while the two fans shouting obscenities at him were banned for a year.