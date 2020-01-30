Phoenix Open 2020: Wyndham Clark Leads Billy Horschel by 2 Strokes After Round 1

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Wyndham Clark finished at 10 under to gain a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel following the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday.

Horschel teed off 40 minutes before Clark, so he was left to watch in the clubhouse in the hope his score would be enough for a share of the lead.

Clark dropped his tee shot a little over three feet from the cup on the par-three seventh hole, giving him a straightforward birdie putt to go ahead. He added another birdie on No. 8 for good measure to earn a little breathing room.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Leaderboard

1. Wyndham Clark -10

2. Billy Horschel -8

3. J.B. Holmes -7

T4. Tom Hoge -6

T4. Harris English, -6

T4. Byeong Hun An -6

T4. Bud Cauley -6

T8. Nate Lashley -5

T8. K.J. Choi, -5

T8. Sungjae Im -5

T8. Adam Long -5

T8. Hudson Swafford -5

The PGA Tour's official Twitter account noted Clark's 61 was the lowest round of his career.

He and Horschel essentially mirrored each other. They started on the 10th tee and played bogey-free golf.

Clark was slightly more accurate, reaching 14 greens in regulation compared to 12 for Horschel, per PGATour.com. He also gained 1.127 strokes off the tee, while Horschel lost 0.561 strokes.

J.B. Holmes carded a seven-under 64 and had an eventful day to say the least. Over a four-hole stretch on the front nine, he had an ace, birdie, bogey and double bogey. Following that roller coaster start, he reeled off six birdies on the back nine.

According to PGATour.com, he sits 116th in strokes gained around the green (minus-1.299) and sixth in putting strokes gained (3.595). In search of his first top-10 result this season, Holmes will need to be more consistent over the next three days.

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama are lurking outside the top 10 at four under—each of whom could close the gap on Clark by the time Friday wraps up.

Andrew Landry had a nondescript day and sits in a tie for 31st at two under. He pulled off the best par save of the day, though.

Hitting out of the bunker with his third shot, Landry watched his ball roll 80 feet past the cup. He somehow made it work anyway.

Cameron Smith beat Brendan Steele in a playoff to win the Sony Open earlier this month. He followed up with a 64th-place showing at the Farmers Insurance Open, and simply playing through the weekend would be considered a victory for the 26-year-old.

Smith at least elicited a hearty applause from the audience at the 16th hole after he birdied the par three.

Like Smith, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (three over) have work to do Friday to land above the cut line. Brandt Snedeker (one over) isn't in serious danger yet but can ill afford to suffer any setbacks in the second round.

Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau appear safe at one under but will need a big round if they're going to challenge for the title by Sunday. Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker, Bubba Watson and Tony Finau are among those slightly ahead on the leaderboard at two under.

The end of the first round was suspended because of darkness and will finish starting at 8 a.m. Friday. The second round will tee off as scheduled Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET.