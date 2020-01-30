Moxley Goes After Jericho, PAC Challenges Omega and More AEW Fallout

1 of 4

It was only right for AEW to throw out some sort of Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho confrontation a week removed from the former assuring himself the No. 1 contender spot, eyepatch and all.

Moxley hit the ring first and had fun with something of a hometown crowd (Cleveland is close enough to Cincinnati, folks) before Jericho came out with his Inner Circle. They added a few more goons to the mix and then attacked a more-than-willing Moxley in a 10-on-one manner before the promotion broke up the fight.

Was this the best thing to ever grace AEW television? Probably not, but it was fun for a bit. The two biggest names kept things tense between each other, and they have to fill the time between now and the big match.

Rest assured this sets up a rebound attack for Moxley next week, when hopefully he'll really get around to starting to pick off members of Jericho's crew one by one.