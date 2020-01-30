Moxley Goes After Jericho, PAC Challenges Omega and More AEW Fallout

Moxley Goes After Jericho, PAC Challenges Omega and More AEW FalloutJanuary 30, 2020
All Elite Wrestling surged into February on a high note after Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
It almost seemed like AEW might have some trouble keeping things interesting this time after a strong special last week on "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea Part Deux: Second Wave." But that just hasn't been the company's style so far.
No struggle Wednesday night: Some of the top feuds saw big advances and—as expected—some of the top talents put on great matches. It once again made for must-see television and helped build toward Revolution, the upcoming pay-per-view on February 29.
Here's a look at the top moments from this week's Dynamite.
Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Have Another Staredown
It was only right for AEW to throw out some sort of Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho confrontation a week removed from the former assuring himself the No. 1 contender spot, eyepatch and all.
Moxley hit the ring first and had fun with something of a hometown crowd (Cleveland is close enough to Cincinnati, folks) before Jericho came out with his Inner Circle. They added a few more goons to the mix and then attacked a more-than-willing Moxley in a 10-on-one manner before the promotion broke up the fight.
Was this the best thing to ever grace AEW television? Probably not, but it was fun for a bit. The two biggest names kept things tense between each other, and they have to fill the time between now and the big match.
Rest assured this sets up a rebound attack for Moxley next week, when hopefully he'll really get around to starting to pick off members of Jericho's crew one by one.
The Women's Division Gets a Boost
One only needed to see Big Swole once on AEW Dark to know she was going places in the women's division—fast.
That seemed to ring true Wednesday night when she got in the ring with Nyla Rose and had an entertaining showing. It wasn't a win by any means, but it was a good appearance for her.
And elsewhere, Britt Baker got in more individual promo time, and she did an excellent job of dissecting Jim Ross and working with the crowd. This is more important than it seems, as Baker had a so-so start to her tenure in AEW but has really started to turn things around despite being out of the title scene.
The AEW women's division is much better than some might realize, and the depth continues to improve with future stars like Big Swole.
It won't be long before this version of Baker is back in the title scene.
Future Groundwork Equates to Big Things
It might have felt like this was a holdover episode of Dynamite, but some of the setups for next week and beyond were a major deal.
In one backstage promo, the interactions between The Young Bucks and the new tag champ duo of "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega hinted at more internal strife, especially now that championship gold is involved. They'll all have a match next week.
And in a video package, PAC—loser of last week's No. 1 Contender match against Jon Moxley—made it clear he's gunning for both Moxley and Omega next week. He has fit between multiple major storylines at almost all times, which is impressive for a guy of his stature.
Last, but far from least, next week marks the potential fulfillment of one of MJF's three stipulations for Cody: the 10 lashings on live television. This is obviously going to go south in some manner, making it money from a viewer's standpoint.
The Main Event Claims Darby Allin
The main event of the night seemed routine enough. Darby Allin would team with Private Party to battle with Chris Jericho and two members of his Inner Circle, Santana and Ortiz.
And for the most part, it was. Fans got a few fun reminders of Allin's unforgettable past encounters with Jericho. Two of the better tag teams in wrestling today otherwise put on a good show in a main event before Le Champion's finisher trumped anything else to get the win—it's got to look deadly heading into a match with Jon Moxley.
Afterward is where things broke down, with the full Inner Circle striking after the bell and making a point to injure Allin. Granted, Allin is portrayed as a guy who likes that sort of thing, but the point stands.
Moxley came to the rescue and took a bat to any members of Jericho's crew silly enough to get in his way as the show closed, but it was too little, too late for Allin.
And while this was just another standoff between the two hottest names in AEW today, it should also be interesting to see if the promotion runs with Allin's injury or if he's going to be off the show for a while.