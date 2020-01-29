What's on B/R Live This Month: February 2020

What's on B/R Live This Month: February 2020January 29, 2020
Champions League Round of 16: Leg 1
After a two-month break, the Champions League returns Feb. 18. Each tie from the first leg of the round of 16 will be played over two weeks, with the second legs scheduled for March.
Here are the matches (all at 3 p.m. ET):
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool: Tuesday, Feb 18| Stream here
Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG: Tuesday, Feb 18 | Stream here
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig: Wednesday, Feb 19 | Stream here
Atalanta vs. Valencia: Tuesday, Feb 19 | Stream here
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Stream here
Napoli vs. Barcelona: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Stream here
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Stream here
Lyon vs. Juventus: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Stream here
Watch all UCL content here, including a series of archive specials covering every final under the Champions League format.
Europa League Round of 32
With double the teams in the Europa League's knockout stage compared to UCL, the first round will be complete by the end of the month. Teams to watch include Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Ajax and Sevilla.
Leg 1 is on Feb. 20, with Leg 2 on Feb. 27 and the round-of-16 draw the next day. Watch every match here.
All Elite Wrestling Revolution
All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view event of 2020 is Feb. 29. It will be headlined by a World Championship match between titleholder Chris Jericho and challenger Jon Moxley. The main show starts at 8 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pre-show.
National Lacrosse League
The National Lacrosse League season hits its halfway point in February as the standings start to sort themselves before the playoffs. The Halifax Thunderbirds are the only remaining unbeaten team heading into Week 10. Every game is available to stream here.
NBA League Pass (Free Preview Week: Feb. 21-23)
Every out-of-market NBA game is available to stream through NBA League Pass on B/R Live, and every game between the Friday through Sunday after the All-Star Game is free. When they're not on national TV, watch LeBron and the Lakers, Zion and the Pelicans, and your favorite team here.
Full Schedule for February
Soccer
UEFA Champions League (all matches, highlight shows)
UEFA Europa League (all matches, highlight shows)
UEFA Youth League (select matches)
Scottish Premiership (select matches, highlight shows)
Scottish Challenge Cup (select matches)
Belgian Pro League (select matches)
LFC TV
Arsenal TV
Spurs TV
BVB World
MMA
ONE: Warriors Code
ONE: King of the Jungle
ONE Championship Weekly
ONE Highlight shows
Triton Fights 17
National Lacrosse League
Regular season, every game
NBA
NBA League Pass (free preview, Feb. 21-23)
AEW
AEW Revolution, Feb. 29
AEW Dynamite episodes (stream 60 days after original air dates)
FIH (Field Hockey)
Women's Pro League
Men's Pro League
ELEAGUE
FUT Champions Cup
Dan Patrick Show
Daily, free
Rich Eisen Show
Daily, free
