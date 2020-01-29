What's on B/R Live This Month: February 2020

B/R Live

Champions League Round of 16: Leg 1

After a two-month break, the Champions League returns Feb. 18. Each tie from the first leg of the round of 16 will be played over two weeks, with the second legs scheduled for March.

Here are the matches (all at 3 p.m. ET):

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool: Tuesday, Feb 18| Stream here

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG: Tuesday, Feb 18 | Stream here

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig: Wednesday, Feb 19 | Stream here

Atalanta vs. Valencia: Tuesday, Feb 19 | Stream here

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Stream here

Napoli vs. Barcelona: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Stream here

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Stream here

Lyon vs. Juventus: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Stream here

Watch all UCL content here, including a series of archive specials covering every final under the Champions League format.

Europa League Round of 32

With double the teams in the Europa League's knockout stage compared to UCL, the first round will be complete by the end of the month. Teams to watch include Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Ajax and Sevilla.

Leg 1 is on Feb. 20, with Leg 2 on Feb. 27 and the round-of-16 draw the next day. Watch every match here.

All Elite Wrestling Revolution

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view event of 2020 is Feb. 29. It will be headlined by a World Championship match between titleholder Chris Jericho and challenger Jon Moxley. The main show starts at 8 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pre-show.

Watch AEW Revolution here.

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League season hits its halfway point in February as the standings start to sort themselves before the playoffs. The Halifax Thunderbirds are the only remaining unbeaten team heading into Week 10. Every game is available to stream here.

NBA League Pass (Free Preview Week: Feb. 21-23)

Every out-of-market NBA game is available to stream through NBA League Pass on B/R Live, and every game between the Friday through Sunday after the All-Star Game is free. When they're not on national TV, watch LeBron and the Lakers, Zion and the Pelicans, and your favorite team here.

Full Schedule for February

Soccer

UEFA Champions League (all matches, highlight shows)

UEFA Europa League (all matches, highlight shows)

UEFA Youth League (select matches)

Scottish Premiership (select matches, highlight shows)

Scottish Challenge Cup (select matches)

Belgian Pro League (select matches)

LFC TV

Arsenal TV

Spurs TV

BVB World

MMA

ONE: Warriors Code

ONE: King of the Jungle

ONE Championship Weekly

ONE Highlight shows

Triton Fights 17

National Lacrosse League

Regular season, every game

NBA

NBA League Pass (free preview, Feb. 21-23)

AEW

AEW Revolution, Feb. 29

AEW Dynamite episodes (stream 60 days after original air dates)

FIH (Field Hockey)

Women's Pro League

Men's Pro League

ELEAGUE

FUT Champions Cup

Dan Patrick Show

Daily, free

Rich Eisen Show

Daily, free

