49ers vs. Chiefs: Latest Expert, NFL Player Predictions for Super Bowl 54

Football fans do not have long to wait until the biggest spectacle in sports.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle in Super Bowl 54 in Miami, and predictions are rolling in from every corner of the football universe.

Needless to say, players, insiders and oddsmakers are expecting a thriller. Caesars has the Chiefs (-1.5) as slight favorites over the Niners, with the point total set at 54.5.

San Francisco will enter the contest brimming with confidence following their drubbing of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs are fresh off a pair of comeback wins in which their offensive firepower was on full display.

The storylines continue to build in advance of what might be an explosive conclusion to the 2019 NFL season. Will Patrick Mahomes prove this is his time? Can the Chiefs put a halt to the Niners' strong ground game? Who will emerge as the hero?

As fans, players and experts weigh those questions, here are the latest predictions ahead of Super Bowl 54.

Super Bowl 54 Info

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

What They Are Saying

Michael DiRocco and Jenna Laine of ESPN asked a number of players for their Super Bowl predictions at the Pro Bowl, and the results were fairly telling.

Some players have personal reasons attached to their pick, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward believe the Niners hold the edge because of their ability to get after the quarterback and make plays.

Barrett said San Francisco's mindset sets them apart: "Mentality, everybody want to make that play, everybody hungry to make that play and you can see [it] in the way they play." Heyward noted the Niners' front four can "get after it."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs told NBC Sports that San Francisco's defensive line the "best in the league" and suggested the likes of Arik Armstead and Dee Ford are "underrated" on the inside. He picked the Niners to prevail due in part to the uncompromising nature of the defensive unit even if their offense gets off to a fast start.

The Niners' defense ranked second in terms of defense-adjusted value over average during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders. They have taken it up another notch during the playoffs, allowing just 252.5 total yards of offense per game, per NFL.com.

Diggs suggested the game will come down to defense, and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell agreed, though he picked the Chiefs because he feels they can slow down San Francisco's ground game.

The Chiefs limited Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry—the NFL's leading rusher during the regular season—to just 69 yards on 19 carries, and their front four are just as capable of generating pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller said the Chiefs might be the most well-balanced of the two teams, and he also noted Mahomes and Co. are simply too dangerous on the offensive end.

Peter King of NBC Sports Pro Football Talk said he has changed his pick multiple times in the last few days alone, but he ultimately gave the Chiefs a 30-28 edge, with Mahomes winning the MVP.

King—in addition to colleagues Mike Florio and Chris Simms—also had some bold predictions of his own. He predicted Kendrick Bourne would be the leading receiver for the Niners while also tipping Damian Williams to lead both teams in rushing.

Florio said Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman would take the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, and Simms said Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first full year as a starter, would win Super Bowl MVP.

