Deion Sanders Says He's Will Be CFB Head Coach 'Next Year' After FSU Rumors

carlos osorio/Associated Press

Deion Sanders has gained coaching experience at the high school level, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer sounds confident about becoming a head coach in college very soon.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Sanders said he's "going to be a head coach in college football...next year."

In November, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sanders emerged as a candidate for Florida State after Willie Taggart was fired. The Seminoles wound up hiring Mike Norvell for the job in December.

Since retiring from the NFL in January 2006, Sanders has primarily worked as an NFL Network television analyst.

In 2017, Sanders was hired as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Texas. He helped transform a program that finished under .500 the year before his arrival into a powerhouse that has won three straight TAPPS Division II state titles.



Florida State would have seemed like a natural fit for Sanders. He played three sports at the school from 1985-88 and had his No. 2 football jersey retired in 1995.

There are a number of ways Sanders could end up as a college head coach by next year. There will likely be plenty of turnover at the FBS level by the end of 2020. He could also get his feet wet by looking at schools in the FCS or lower divisions of college football.

If Sanders is serious about becoming a head coach in college, there are hundreds of schools across the country that could seemingly use his presence to build their reputation.