Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Odds, Predictions for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the first time, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage together for a concert. And if that's not exciting enough, it's also the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The two pop stars will take the stage at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in the middle of the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the first time that either Lopez or Shakira have performed at the Super Bowl in their musical careers.

As with the majority of Super Bowl events, there are prop bets to make on the halftime show. So, if you're looking to add some extra entertainment to this year's performances, perhaps try to cash in with some of the more popular bets.

Here's a look at some halftime bets for Super Bowl LIV, along with predictions for each.

Halftime Prop-Bet Predictions

How many wardrobe changes for Jennifer Lopez?

Lopez is not only a pop star and a successful actress, but she's also known for her fashion sense.

At Super Bowl halftime shows, performers always break out some interesting outfits. And sometimes, a singer will even showcase multiple outfits during the show.

So, it's not a surprise that there's a prop bet on how many different costumes Lopez will wear Sunday. Bovada currently has the over/under line for her wardrobe changes set at 2.5, meaning she would need to change three times for bettors to win on an over bet.

But with Shakira also performing, that should give Lopez plenty of time to showcase more designs. Take the over on this bet and expect to see the New Yorker change costumes multiple times.

Prediction: Over 2.5 changes

Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show?

In case you're not up to date on the latest celebrity happenings, Lopez happens to have a well-known fiance.

Former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez got engaged to Lopez last March after years of dating. And it's very likely the ex-baseball star will be in Miami to support his future wife as she takes the stage on Sunday.

But will Rodriguez be shown on the broadcast of the game? Bovada has the over/under line of his appearances at 0.5, so it would only take one shot of him for a successful over bet.

One thing potentially working in his favor is that he works as an MLB analyst for Fox, the network that is broadcasting the game. So, not only is he engaged to Lopez, but he also has a tie-in for the network.

Bet on A-Rod to make an appearance on Sunday.

Prediction: Over 0.5 appearances

Will there be any guest appearances?

There may already be a pair of co-headliners, but it's still possible another musical act makes a surprise appearance during the halftime show to join Lopez and Shakira.

Some of the prop bets on Bovada for potential guest appearances include DJ Khaled, Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Pitbull and Will Smith. Each has their own separate prop bet, so bettors would need to pick who they think is most likely to appear or not.

It's possible one of these performers could hit the stage, but there will already be a lot to get through during the halftime show as Lopez and Shakira will both have hit songs to perform individually and likely together.

There's always a chance, but the smart may be to bet against any of these potential guests showing up.

Prediction: No guest appearances