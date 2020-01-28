49ers' Katie Sowers 'Absolutely' Believes She Can Be an NFL Head Coach

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers has her eyes on an eventual head coaching job in the NFL.

"Absolutely," she said during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami when asked if she could be a head coach, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"Wherever I can impact the game, I will continue to work and to be the best I can be and if that opportunity comes up, and that's where I truly be a game-changer, that's the step I'll take," Sowers continued.

The Atlanta Falcons hired Sowers as an assistant who worked with wide receivers during the 2016 offseason and through training camp. She is in her fourth season overall and second as an offensive assistant for the 49ers and will make history as the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl on Sunday when her team plays the Kansas City Chiefs.

She recognized the historic aspect of her role in the Super Bowl but stressed that it is important she is the first but not the last:

"Being the first, it is historic," Sowers told NFL Network. "I mean, there always has to be a first to make change. But the most important thing that I continue to say is just to make sure I'm not the last."

Sowers is a self-described players-driven coach who uses the words "I believe in you," per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and has clearly made an impact on the 49ers players.

"She's one of the coolest coaches I've ever had," wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. "I like being around her. Just how she goes about her business and how positive she is."