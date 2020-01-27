Glazer: Chargers Have 'Moved On' from Philip Rivers Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It appears Philip Rivers has played his last game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t Allan Bell of CBS Sports).

The 38-year-old spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, starting every game for the team since 2006, but is set to hit free agency in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.