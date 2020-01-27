Glazer: Chargers Have 'Moved On' from Philip Rivers Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 31-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It appears Philip Rivers has played his last game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t Allan Bell of CBS Sports). 

The 38-year-old spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, starting every game for the team since 2006, but is set to hit free agency in March.

                                                           

