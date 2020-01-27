Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic 'Has the Ability to Retire Me' in Next UFC Fight

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier reiterated the ball is entirely in Stipe Miocic's court should the two UFC stars pursue a rubber match in the Octagon.

During an appearance Monday on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Cormier said Miocic is the only fighter he can envision wanting to oppose right now.

"I don't really feel like fighting anyone else...it's gonna be for the championship or I'm not gonna fight," he said. "At this point Stipe Miocic has the ability to retire me."

Cormier added he's hopeful of getting a resolution by the summer, at which point he'll move on entirely should he and Miocic fail to get something worked out.

"You can't wait forever," he said. "Every day that passes does not benefit me. I'm a realist. I understand that."

Miocic earned a TKO victory over Cormier at UFC 241 last August, which was the last event for both fighters. Considering Cormier was victorious by knockout at UFC 226 in July 2018, the two have unfinished business.

Cormier's comments Monday echo what he said in September, when he made it clear Miocic was the only person on his radar.

The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion turns 41 in March. There's little else for him to do in UFC, especially with Jon Jones publicly ruling out a third encounter in their rivalry. Cormier is already beginning to transition to a broadcasting career, too, so he obviously isn't desperate to fight again unless he can call his shot.

While being honored as the Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, Miocic confirmed he was medically cleared from the eye injury he suffered at UFC 241 but clarified he's not rushing into a decision regarding Cormier.

"Not right now," he said, per MMA Junkie's Nolan King. "I just got cleared. I'm taking my time getting back into the swing of things. We'll figure it out and see what happens."

As Cormier referenced, he's not really at a point in his career where he can afford to wait Miocic out. If things between the two don't progress in the next few months, fans may have to come to terms with the likelihood Cormier's career could be over.