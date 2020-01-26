Super Bowl 2020: Date, Media Day Schedule for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Super Bowl Opening Night is going to have a baseball feel in Miami.

Monday night's event, formerly known as media day, won't be held at Hard Rock Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LIV. Instead, it will take place at nearby Marlins Park, the home of MLB's Miami Marlins.

"It's a privilege for us to be part of the kickoff to the week," Marlins chief revenue officer Adam Jones said, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. "This is a venue that we strongly believe is one of the key community assets that when big events come to town, it's a great venue to showcase those productions."

Super Bowl Opening Night isn't a typical press conference, either. It's turned into a prime-time event that often features players and coaches getting asked non-football-related questions from members of a non-traditional media.

Whether you prefer the traditional media day format or this version, it still signals the start of Super Bowl week, building the anticipation to the biggest game of the year.

Super Bowl Opening Night Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 27

Schedule: Chiefs interview sessions begin at 7 p.m. ET; 49ers interview sessions begin at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Potential Opening Night Storylines

Patrick Mahomes' Quick Rise to NFL's Grandest Stage

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In 2017, Patrick Mahomes was a backup rookie quarterback. In 2018, he was the NFL MVP. His third season could end with a Super Bowl championship.

It's been a remarkable rise for the 24-year-old, who has quickly become one of the league's top players. Although he missed two games because of injury this season—which came during a midseason slump for the Chiefs—he came back and led Kansas City to a second successive 12-4 season.

In the postseason, Mahomes has been even better, passing for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions between the Chiefs' pair of wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He also had a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the AFC Championship Game that will be on his highlight reel for years to come.

There will likely be plenty of discussion about Mahomes and his stellar play during Super Bowl Opening Night, as his teammates, coaches and opponents are all likely to praise him ahead of his first time playing for the championship.

The Latest on Tevin Coleman's Shoulder Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Heading into the Super Bowl, both the 49ers and Chiefs are mostly healthy. However, one of the bigger concerns will be Tevin Coleman's status after the San Francisco running back suffered a shoulder injury in the NFC Championship Game.

According to NFL.com's Jelani Scott, Coleman missed three practices this past week, although 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that an MRI revealed "positive results." That makes it seem like things are at least trending in the right direction for Coleman.

There may not be any more of an update on Coleman's status Monday night, but there will surely be a question or two about it when both he and Shanahan are at the podium.

Coleman rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings. He adds another talented option to the 49ers' balanced rushing attack, so they will certainly be hoping that he can suit up for the Super Bowl.

The End of a Super Bowl Drought

When three of the past five Super Bowl titles have been won by the New England Patriots, it feels like there haven't been many fresh faces hoisting the Lombardi Trophy recently.

However, that's about to change. The 49ers and Chiefs are both looking to end championship droughts Sunday. San Francisco hasn't won the title since the 1994 season, while Kansas City hasn't won it since the 1969 campaign. Consequently, many players will likely be asked about playing on the biggest stage for the championship for the first time.

One of these title droughts is coming to an end Sunday.

