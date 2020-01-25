Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Has 'Pillow Hands as Fists' Ahead of Rematch

RINGO CHIU/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's power ahead of their February 22 rematch, saying the Gypsy King has "pillow hands as fists."

The two met on Saturday for their latest press event to build hype for the fight, and the Bronze Bomber took aim at Fury's lack of spectacular finishes on his record:

Fury hit back, promising a finish inside the first two rounds:

He did praise Wilder's mindset in his latest fight, a knockout win over Luis Ortiz:

The two men first met in the ring in December 2018, battling to a controversial draw. Fury controlled the action for most of the fight but was knocked down in the final round, which all three judges scored 10-8. That led to a split-decision draw and talk of an immediate rematch.

They took their time booking the rematch, with both fighting twice in 2019. Fury breezed past Tom Schwarz, but Otto Wallin gave him a surprising challenge. Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Ortiz.

The WBC heavyweight champion was down on all three scorecards in his rematch with Ortiz but unleashed a monstrous right hand that ended the fight in the seventh round:

The Bronze Bomber has a 42-0-1 record, with 41 of his wins coming via stoppage. The only two men ever to see the final bell with Wilder are Fury and Bermane Stiverne, who got knocked out in the first round of their rematch.

Despite his massive size, Fury has never been known for his power. Just 20 of his 29 wins have come via stoppage, and plenty of those stoppages have come via retirement rather than knockout.

Fury doesn't win fights with power but rather his incredible blend of footwork, mobility and reach. Few heavyweights move as well as the lineal champion:

Wilder's chin has held up well over the years, even against big punchers like Ortiz and Chris Arreola. An early stoppage in favour of Fury would be a surprise in February, although Wilder is expected to be more aggressive early than he was in their first meeting, opening him up to counter shots.