Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs PF Prefers to Be Moved but Hasn't Demanded Deal

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 24, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Love is reportedly playing nice. 

The 31-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward "prefers to be traded—even though he hasn't made that demand" ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

"I will be happy if I'm still here," Love told reporters following Thursday night's 124-112 loss to Washington, per Fedor. "I fully plan on continuing to help these guys, continuing to help—Tristan [Thompson], myself, Larry [Nance Jr.]—these guys, being a leader with all the veterans. And this place, Cleveland, the fans, they've been really, really good to me. So, yes."

However, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Jan. 4 of friction between Love and general manager Koby Altman—the same day Love was visibly frustrated during a game against Oklahoma City.

Love has been with the Cavs since 2014, winning the 2016 NBA Finals alongside since departed stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The franchise has sharply declined since then and has one of the league's worst records at 12-33. 

The five-time All-Star might outright demand a trade, but whether he's actually moved might come down to factors out of his control. 

"I don't think Kevin has a lot of value," an anonymous Western Conference executive told The Athletic's David Aldridge last week. "The contract is obvious, but you know he is going to miss games with the toll on his body. ... I don't see teams taking Kevin on [without] at least taking back a first-round draft pick or multiple seconds."

The contract is apparently a real issue. Love is owed $28.9 million this season and approximately $91 million over the next three years, per Spotrac. "Teams have shown resistance to taking on Love's three years and over $90 million," The Athletic's Shams Charania relayed Jan. 3, "but the Cavaliers will continue working to find a suitable spot before the February deadline."

Love is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.3 minutes across 37 games (all starts) this season. He is the oldest member on the rebuilding Cavs.

Related

    Should the Lakers Make Any Trades?

    Why the Lakers should resist the temptation to tinker at the trade deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Make Any Trades?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Most Egregious Snubs from ASG Starters

    A couple of the starter selections were worth questioning

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Picking Most Egregious Snubs from ASG Starters

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Unis Revealed 🔥

    Here are the uniforms for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    NBA All-Star Unis Revealed 🔥

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Starters Named 🚨

    📋 LeBron and Giannis voted captains ⭐ Reserves announced Jan. 30

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    NBA All-Star Starters Named 🚨

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report