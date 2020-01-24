Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs PF Prefers to Be Moved but Hasn't Demanded Deal

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Love is reportedly playing nice.

The 31-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward "prefers to be traded—even though he hasn't made that demand" ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

"I will be happy if I'm still here," Love told reporters following Thursday night's 124-112 loss to Washington, per Fedor. "I fully plan on continuing to help these guys, continuing to help—Tristan [Thompson], myself, Larry [Nance Jr.]—these guys, being a leader with all the veterans. And this place, Cleveland, the fans, they've been really, really good to me. So, yes."

However, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Jan. 4 of friction between Love and general manager Koby Altman—the same day Love was visibly frustrated during a game against Oklahoma City.

Love has been with the Cavs since 2014, winning the 2016 NBA Finals alongside since departed stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The franchise has sharply declined since then and has one of the league's worst records at 12-33.

The five-time All-Star might outright demand a trade, but whether he's actually moved might come down to factors out of his control.

"I don't think Kevin has a lot of value," an anonymous Western Conference executive told The Athletic's David Aldridge last week. "The contract is obvious, but you know he is going to miss games with the toll on his body. ... I don't see teams taking Kevin on [without] at least taking back a first-round draft pick or multiple seconds."

The contract is apparently a real issue. Love is owed $28.9 million this season and approximately $91 million over the next three years, per Spotrac. "Teams have shown resistance to taking on Love's three years and over $90 million," The Athletic's Shams Charania relayed Jan. 3, "but the Cavaliers will continue working to find a suitable spot before the February deadline."

Love is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.3 minutes across 37 games (all starts) this season. He is the oldest member on the rebuilding Cavs.