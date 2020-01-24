Chiefs vs. 49ers: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 54

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

One of the biggest—and wildest—days of sports betting on the calendar is just days away.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kick off in Miami on Feb. 2, a few of the game's prop bets will already have concluded. The result of the coin flip, the first commercial to air and even the total amount of tweets sent by Donald Trump are all on the board.

Still, two of the most popular bets every year concern the celebrity acts invited to perform the national anthem and the halftime show.

This year will be no different with Demi Lovato singing the anthem before Shakira and Jennifer Lopez take the stage at halftime.

Here's a look at this year's prop bets.

National Anthem

The over/under for the national anthem is set for two minutes—from the moment Lovato sings the first word until she completes saying "Brave" for the first time—and the oddsmakers believe the vocalist will hit the under (-220).

But the props go well beyond the length of time to sing the anthem.

Will Lovato be wearing a skirt, dress or gown: Yes (-220), No (+150)

Will she forget or omit a word from the National Anthem: Yes (+500), No (-900)

Will her hair color be completely black: Yes (-190), No (+145)

Will her microphone be on a microphone stand: Yes (-175), No (+135)

Will her microphone color be black: Yes (-180), No (+140)

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes her to sing the anthem: Yes (-240), No (+165)

There's also a prop bet on whether any of the players will kneel during the anthem (Yes +525, No -950). That's an interesting bit of action considering quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality as a member of the 49ers in 2016.

Halftime Show

There's a strong history of halftime shows in Miami.

From Prince's epic performance in the rain during Super Bowl XLI to The Who at Super Bowl XLIV, there's been no shortage of star power whenever the big game arrives in South Florida.

Expect that trend to continue this year with Jay-Z producing a show co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The props are just as exciting.

How many wardrobe changes for Lopez: Over 2.5 (-140), Under 2.5 (Even)

How many times will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show: Over 0.5 (+240), Under 0.5 (-380)

Will DJ Khaled make an appearance during the halftime show: Yes (+170), No (-250)

Will Enrique Iglesias make an appearance during the halftime show: Yes (+500), No (-900)

Will Gloria Estefan make an appearance during the halftime show: Yes (+235), No (-370)

Will Marc Anthony make an appearance during the halftime show: Yes (+400), No (-700)

Will Will Smith make an appearance during the halftime show: Yes (+300), No (-500)

Will Shakira and Lopez twerk (both must twerk to win): Yes (+190), No (-290)

Will Lopez do a Selena cover: Yes (+350), No (-600)

The guest props are as interesting for who is on the board as who isn't. Beyonce was rumored to have a part in this year's production, but she doesn't have a prop listed.

In any case, the whole event—from anthem, to halftime, to confetti shower—should be quite the spectacle. Oh, and there's a football game being played, too.

Odds courtesy of Bovada.