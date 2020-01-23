NBA All-Star Game 2020: Predicting Team Rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played February 16 from United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Before the best in the game take the floor for the annual midseason exhibition, there's the matter of sorting out two rosters' worth of stars.

On Thursday night, the five players from each conference who were voted as starters were announced:

The roster construction will follow the same format as last season, with the leading vote-getter in each conference serving as a captain for a schoolyard, pick'em-style draft.

Let's take a crack at predicting how the draft will play out between Team LeBron and Team Giannis. After James edged out Antetokounmpo for the honor of highest vote-getter overall, he'll have the first pick in the All-Star draft.

First Pick (Team LeBron): Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Have to imagine LeBron is going to grab his teammate with the No. 1 overall pick.

Second Pick (Team Giannis): Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

In a recent interview with Madrid-based newspaper Marca, Giannis had nothing but great things to say about Doncic.

"He is the most exciting player that has appeared in basketball in recent years," he said, among other superlatives.

Look for him to go No. 2 overall to form a dynamic one-two punch for Team Giannis.

Third Pick (Team LeBron): Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron chose Leonard last year and his well-rounded game fits well with any combination of players. That makes it three straight Los Angeles stars for Team LeBron.

Fourth Pick (Team Giannis): Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

After LeBron grabbed Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, Team Giannis gets its own dynamic big man with the selection of Embiid.

Fifth Pick (Team LeBron): James Harden, Houston Rockets

Finally venturing outside of his own backyard, LeBron could opt for the seasoned All-Star Game veteran in Harden over the younger duo of Trae Young and Kemba Walker.

Sixth Pick (Team Giannis): Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

With Giannis and Doncic both capable of handling the ball and running the offense, grabbing Siakam to provide an inside presence makes sense.

Seventh Pick (Team LeBron): Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

For the sake of the long-standing Lakers-Celtics rivalry, LeBron goes with Young for his final starting spot. The 21-year-old earned his first All-Star nod by building on a stellar rookie season and raising his scoring average from 19.1 to 29.2 points per game.

Eighth Pick (Team Giannis): Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Walker was the final selection among starters last season, and he ends up in that slot again this year. He's an All-Star for the third time in his first season with the Celtics.

Tune in to TNT on February 6 to see if these predictions come true.