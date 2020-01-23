Super Bowl 2020: Prop Bets, Favorites, Point Spread for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There are hours of pregame coverage. There are funny commercials. There's an entertaining halftime show. And of course, there's a huge football matchup.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has developed into one of the world's biggest annual sporting events. And this year's game should easily live up to the hype, as it features a thrilling matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers, who won the NFC championship, are seeking their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season. The Chiefs won the AFC title and are looking to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since their last appearance in the game in the 1969 season.

Another popular aspect of Super Bowl Sunday? Prop bets, and lots of them.

Here's a look at what you need to know for Super Bowl LIV betting, followed by some of the best prop bets to make for the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Best Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Bets obtained via Oddschecker

Total touchdowns: Over 6.5

There are going to be a lot of points scored in this Super Bowl. In fact, the final points total should comfortably exceed the over/under line of 54.5.

In order to get there, both teams will have to score plenty of touchdowns. And with so many talented players on both offenses, that shouldn't be a problem. So, expect at least seven touchdowns in this game, making this prop bet one of the better ones to make for Feb. 2.

Kansas City will likely get multiple touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown eight touchdowns over the Chiefs' first two playoff wins. He should go to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, connecting for some big plays.

Meanwhile, San Francisco will likely try to keep the ball on the ground after Raheem Mostert scored four rushing touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers are effective in moving the ball with their running game, and that will help lead them to touchdowns.

Team to score first: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' streak of falling into early holes isn't going to last forever. In fact, this is when it will come to an end.

Kansas City fell behind 24-0 to Houston in the divisional round and 10-0 to Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game. So, getting off to a better start will surely be a point of focus during the Chiefs' preparations for Super Bowl LIV.

Some teams might be intimidated when going up against a defense as strong as San Francisco's, but Kansas City faced a New England defense that was just as good during the regular season and won that game. That should help the Chiefs' confidence early vs. the 49ers.

Expect Kansas City to get off to a better start this time by scoring on its opening drive.

Highest-scoring quarter: Fourth quarter

This game should only keep getting more exciting as time winds down.

There will be some early offense, and both the Chiefs and 49ers are likely to find the end zone early. But things won't really pick up until later in the second half, which is going to create a thrilling, back-and-forth finish.

As Kansas City and San Francisco trade scores and try to gain the upper hand, there will be plenty of points scored in the fourth quarter. It should be the highest-scoring quarter as the teams start to run out of time to try to take control of the matchup.

So, bet on the fourth quarter in this prop bet to have the best chance for some extra winnings.