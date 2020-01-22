NBA Trade Rumors: Kings Likely to Keep Bogdan Bogdanovic Amid Lakers, 76ers Buzz

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly leaning toward retaining Bogdan Bogdanovic despite trade interest ahead of next month's deadline.

James Ham of NBC Sports reported the Kings want to keep Bogdanovic "barring a major change in the team's thinking." Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent this summer, where he's expected to command sizable interest in a weak free-agent pool.

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams expected to express interest in the swingman over the next few weeks, per Ham. The Los Angeles Lakers are also reported to be interested in Bogdanovic, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Bogdanovic's counting stats (14.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds) aren't eye-popping, but his skill set is attractive to any team in need of shooting. He's a skilled floor spacer and secondary passer on the perimeter who can defend either swing spot without being a complete sieve. Given the lack of superstar-level talent available for a midseason trade, Bogdanovic is arguably the best possible scenario for title contenders.

The Kings' desire to keep Bogdanovic around is not necessarily news. They offered him a four-year, $51.4 million extension in October, which he declined. That was the maximum allowable under the NBA collective bargaining agreement, and Bogdanovic will almost certainly command a better deal over the summer.

Based on these reports, it appears the Kings are willing to pay what it'll take to keep him around this offseason.

For teams like the Lakers and Sixers, that means lowering the expectations for talent they can bring in for the championship chase.