5-Star DE Korey Foreman, No. 1 Player in Class of 2021, Commits to USC

USC landed one of the most coveted recruits in the 2021 class after receiving a commitment from defensive end Korey Foreman.

Foreman is the No. 1 overall player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He originally committed to Clemson before walking back the decision, telling David Hood of TigerNet.com he wanted to take official visits to better weigh all of his options.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren noted Foreman was the first recruit since 2017 to decommit from Clemson, whose prowess on the recruiting trail has matched its success on the field.

At 6'4" and 265 pounds, the Corona, California, native is physically head and shoulders above much of the competition. In case you needed an example, watch this:

The Opening perennially showcases the best prep stars from across the United States. Foreman impressed those in attendance and took home defensive line MVP honors in July 2019. He routinely looked to be on a different level to his peers.

Foreman explained how his approach to the game belies how aggressive he can be on the field.

"Everyone had the mindset to come out and dominate here, but I was really nervous," he said at The Opening, per USA Today's Jason Jordan. "I play better like that. It's like running scared; you tend to run faster when you're scared. When I have those nerves, I play better."

Foreman is the total package at defensive end.

Although he's likely to face some early difficulties with the step up in competition, his game goes beyond just his physical tools. He can not only overpower opposing blockers but also use an array of moves to beat them on the edge.

Foreman is more than just an explosive pass-rusher, too. He can get in the backfield and blow up running plays or prevent running backs from reaching the second level.

Rivals' Mike Farrell compared Foreman to former Ohio State star Chase Young, who left the Buckeyes after registering 30.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss in three years. Young also finished fourth in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, an impressive feat with how much the award has tilted toward skill position players.

Like Young, Foreman has the potential to be so good he almost single-handedly dictates an opponent's offensive game plan.

With the benefit of experience in a few years, Foreman can be one of the most disruptive players in college football.

The last recruiting cycle couldn't have gone much worse for USC. The Trojans finished 64th in 247Sports' 2020 team composite rankings.

Things have improved in 2021, particularly in USC's ability to reel in some of the state's best talent. The team is ranked 12th in the country in 247Sports' composite rankings and has commitments from eight of California's top 20 players.

By adding Foreman to the mix, head coach Clay Helton is repaying the faith the school showed by bringing him back following such a disastrous 2019 season.