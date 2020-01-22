Dalvin Cook Says He's 'Happy' with Vikings Amid Contract Extension Rumors

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Coming off a career-best (and healthy) season, Dalvin Cook appears ready to commit to the Minnesota Vikings for the long term.

"I love the organization. They took a chance on me in bringing me in," Cook told NFL.com's Nick Shook. "If a person believes in me, I'll give them my all. I try to do everything, give them my all and I'm just happy that I'm at the Vikings. It's a great organization. I think everything we've got going on is for the future."

Cook, 24, is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. The Vikings would have the option to franchise tag him in 2021 if they're unable to reach a long-term agreement this offseason. It's expected the two sides will broach an extension after Cook emerged as a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2019.

Riddled by injuries his first two NFL seasons, Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 53 receptions and 519 yards in 2019. His consistent ability to churn yards made Kirk Cousins' job easier, and the Vikings consistently employed play-action passes down the field.

While Cook earned a new contract on the field in 2019, his injury history could complicate negotiations. Cook was on the field for a total of 15 games in his first two NFL seasons. He also missed two games in 2019. It would be understandable if the Vikings wanted Cook to stay mostly healthy for a second straight season.

The Vikings could also use the injury history as leverage to get a favorable contract, but that appears to be an unlikely outcome. Cook is coming off a career-best, Pro Bowl season; his representation will want to push those numbers and ensure he winds up among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

With talented backup Alexander Mattison showing promise in 2019, the Vikings also have leverage in case they can't come to terms on a deal. Both sides want to get a deal done. Actually getting to the negotiating table and hammering one out will be more complicated.