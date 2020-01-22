Bengals 'Plan' on A.J. Green Returning in 2020 Despite Expiring Contract

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are intent on keeping veteran wide receiver A.J. Green next season, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"We are going to talk to him. All options are on the table," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Wednesday, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I don't have anything to announce. But he's a guy that we plan on having next year. Hopefully we will be able to get something done."

Dragon added that, "The Enquirer reported during the regular season that if the two sides don't reach a long-term contract resolution before the March 10 deadline, the Bengals are planning to place Green under the franchise tag."

That would be an expensive decision, however, costing the Bengals $18 million next season. It's hard to imagine Green getting anywhere near that figure on the open market.

There's no doubt that Green is talented—he's a seven-time Pro Bowler who has six seasons with 1,000 yards receiving, two seasons with 90 or more receptions and three seasons with double-digit touchdowns. But he will be 32 in July, and he played just nine games in the 2018 season due to ligament damage in his ankle, which also cost him the entire 2019 campaign.

The two sides could work out an agreement that bypasses the lucrative franchise tag, however. Green has already expressed a willingness to return.

"If something should get done, then I'm here," he said in December, per Joe Danneman of Fox19 Now. "I want to be here. I think they want me here. We'll see what happens."

His coach, Zac Taylor, would also like to see him return:

And keeping the veteran wideout (at the right price) makes sense for the Bengals, who will almost assuredly draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick. A veteran option at wide receiver like Green would help ease the transition on the young quarterback, giving him another playmaker to go along with wideout Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.

A reunion makes sense, in other words.