Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He Has to Improve 'Everything': 'I'm Not the Best'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that he believes he needs to improve across the board ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, when asked at Pro Bowl practice what areas he feels he needs to make strides in Jackson said: "Everything. I'm not the best, I'm not the greatest. I'm going into my third year, and I'm trying to get somewhere. I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything."

While Jackson put up impressive numbers and led the Ravens to a 14-2 record during the regular season, they suffered a home upset against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

