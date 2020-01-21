Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Outlast Luka Doncic, Mavericks for 110-107 Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 21: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on January 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are rounding into form.

Los Angeles defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, extending its winning streak to four games in the process. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the 31-13 Clippers with Paul George sidelined, helping them earn their second win in as many tries against Dallas in a potential playoff preview.

The Mavericks are still a solid 27-16 on the campaign but saw their own four-game winning streak come to an end.

           

What's Next?

The Clippers are at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and the Mavericks are at the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

            

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pat Bev Out Rest of Game

    Beverley won't return vs. Mavs due to sore right groin

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Pat Bev Out Rest of Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pels Have 'Pulled Back' in Trade Talks amid Zion's Return

    Can New Orleans make the playoffs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels Have 'Pulled Back' in Trade Talks amid Zion's Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    HUSSLE & MOTIVATE: LouWill, Trezz and Pat Bev on 'Slam' Cover

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    HUSSLE & MOTIVATE: LouWill, Trezz and Pat Bev on 'Slam' Cover

    Drew Ruiz
    via SLAM

    Tempting Trade Target Clippers Should Avoid

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Tempting Trade Target Clippers Should Avoid

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report