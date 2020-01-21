Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Outlast Luka Doncic, Mavericks for 110-107 Win

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are rounding into form.

Los Angeles defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, extending its winning streak to four games in the process. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the 31-13 Clippers with Paul George sidelined, helping them earn their second win in as many tries against Dallas in a potential playoff preview.

The Mavericks are still a solid 27-16 on the campaign but saw their own four-game winning streak come to an end.

What's Next?

The Clippers are at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and the Mavericks are at the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

