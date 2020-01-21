Packers' Davante Adams, Za'Darius Smith, Kenny Clark Named to 2020 Pro Bowl

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Three Green Bay Packers have been tapped to replace Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

The Packers' official website announced Tuesday morning that wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and linebacker Za'Darius Smith are headed to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Adams also replaced Jones because of injury in 2018. This marks the 27-year-old's third straight Pro Bowl nod. According to the team, Adams is the first Packers wide receiver to appear in three consecutive Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe did so from 1992 to 1994.

