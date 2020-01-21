NFL to Test Potential Onside Kick, False-Start Rule Changes at 2020 Pro Bowl

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 2020 Pro Bowl will keep stretching the NFL rulebook.

NFL Officiating announced two new rules that will be tested during the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Florida:

The Pro Bowl has implemented special rules in recent years, including no kickoffs in 2013.

Once a coach decides to either give his opponent the ball or try a 4th-&-15 to maintain possession after a score, that decision is final regardless of ensuing penalties or timeouts. The league's football operations department provided a further breakdown for both new rules here.

The 2019 Pro Bowl narrowed the width of goal posts from 18 feet to 14 feet.

Other rule differences from regular games in past years include two-minute warnings in each quarter, a 35-second/25-second play clock, the game clock beginning after an incomplete pass at the referee's signal outside the last two minutes of the first half or last five minutes of the second half and similar game-clock rules.

Players selected to the Pro Bowl from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have been replaced due to those teams advancing to Super Bowl LIV. The NFL has updated the AFC and NFC rosters with replacements accordingly.

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Orlando's Camping World Stadium.