54-Year-Old Barry Lee Jones Arrested for Attacking 17-Year-Old Wrestler on Video

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

Spenser Mango's shoes sit on the center of the mat after losing to Jesse Thielke in their 59-kilogram Greco Roman match at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A 54-year-old man was arrested Saturday for attacking a 17-year-old high school wrestler during an event in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

According to TMZ Sports, Barry Lee Jones ran down from the stands and knocked over his son's opponent before getting subdued:

Jones was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct, and he was later released from jail on $1,000 bond.

While the exact reasoning for Jones interrupting the match at a meet between Southeast Guilford High School and Hickory Ridge High School is unknown, Fox 8 reported that he may have been upset about a move being ruled illegal.

Sharon Contreras, the superintendent of schools for Guilford County, said the following regarding the incident in a statement to Fox 8:

"It's very unfortunate, and it just shows a society that I feel sometimes we're just losing all decorum. I want to say that the parents from that high school wrote us a lovely letter saying they were equally appalled. It's not who they are as a community. And I certainly apologize to the students at both high schools who experienced that, particularly the student who was attacked."

Police said the wrestler who was attacked by Jones did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

