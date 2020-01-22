Winter X Games 2020: Aspen Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2020 Winter X Games begins on Thursday, with the four-day event once again taking place in the glorious surroundings of Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

The Winter X Games has developed into an iconic competition in extreme sports since its inception in 1995, and a collection of world-class athletes will compete in some of the wildest snow events.

Date: Thursday, January 23

Time: 8 a.m local, 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. GMT

TV: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (USA)

Stream: X Games' YouTube channel, ESPN Player

The full schedule is available at the competition's official website. A list of all invited athletes can be found here.

Preview

Innovation remains one of the major draws of the Winter X Games, and new events have been scheduled for the 24th running of the annual competition.

A Snowboard SuperPipe Session and Snowboard Rail Jam events will be included this year. Also making a debut is the Ski Knuckle Huck after the success of last year's snowboarding equivalent, alongside Special Olympics Unified Skiing.

Scotty James will once again be present in the Snowboard SuperPipe after winning last year's gold. The 25-year-old Australian is a six-time medalist at the competition since 2017, and he'll expect to carry on his stellar form, with Shaun White not in attendance this year.

Yuto Totsuka should be James' nearest challenger after the 18-year-old established himself a potential future champion on the circuit after winning silver in 2019's event.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Canadian superstar Mark McMorris will be attempting to win his 19th Winter X Games medal and is the current Snowboard Slopestyle champion.

The eight-time X Games gold medalist will also feature in the Big Air event after claiming silver behind Takeru Otsuka last year. The Japanese champion will not be defending his crown in Aspen, though.



Snowboarding icon Jamie Anderson will try to add a 17th podium finish to her previous X Games successes. The Olympic champion will feature in the women's Big Air and Slopestyle.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The United States topped the Winter X Games medal count in 2019 with 20 medals, including seven golds, while Canada came second with 10 medals.