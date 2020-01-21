NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson to Start in Pelicans Debut, No Minutes Restriction

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Zion Williamson will be on a strict minutes restriction in his NBA debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He'll also reportedly be in the starting lineup.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported Williamson is slated to be part of the Pelicans' starting five after missing the season's first 44 games due to a knee injury. It's unclear who will shift to the bench, but JJ Redick is the obvious candidate if Alvin Gentry wants to keep Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday on the floor together.

