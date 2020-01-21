Super Bowl 2020: Matchup Date, Odds and 49ers vs. Chiefs Breakdown

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Miami to settle an age-old question and win Super Bowl 54.

The age-old question is that of offense vs. defense. The Chiefs and Niners have established themselves as the premier teams in their respective conferences, but they've done so in different ways.

The Chiefs have been offensive dynamite. Patrick Mahomes is the point man for the league's most dynamic offense. The AFC Championship Game was the latest example of that as the quarterback threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns while leading his team in rushing.

The Niners are in this spot by virtue of a defense that has been putting the clamps on people all year. San Francisco only needed 77 yards on six-of-eight passing from quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to move on against the Green Bay Packers. The defense and the run game did the rest.

It will be a great game with fun matchups all over the field that will determine who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. Here's a look at the odds and early breakdown of the important factors in this year's Super Bowl.

Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Super Bowl Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-1)

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Kansas City -118 (bet $118 to win $100); San Francisco -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Via Caesars.

49ers Offensive Line vs. Chiefs Defensive Line

Raheem Mostert was the story in the NFC Championship Game with his four touchdowns and 220 yards against the hapless Packers defense.

But the running back is only partially responsible for that success. The rest would belong to the offensive line.

The Niners' run game has been dominant all season, but it hasn't mattered who has the hot hand. Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida have all led the team in rushing at some point this season.

The Chiefs' run defense hasn't set the world on fire this year:

While the season numbers might not bear it out, the Chiefs did a fine job of stopping the run in the AFC Championship Game. After Derrick Henry terrorized the Patriots and Ravens, the Chiefs held him to just 69 yards on 19 carries.

That's not an easy task, but it's also a different challenge than stopping the Niners' run game. Henry is just one runner and the Titans' ground game is mostly downhill running with their powerful back. The Niners have multiple running backs capable of carrying the ball, and Deebo Samuel has shown the ability to stretch the defense horizontally.

But what really sets the Niners apart is the blocking they get up front. In addition to their five core offensive linemen, they also have the best blocking tight end in George Kittle and the best blocking fullback in Kyle Juszczyk.

Being able to move Kittle and Juszczyk all over the field makes it easier for the Niners to get a numbers advantage wherever they want to run the ball. The Chiefs will have to take a bigger step up to have success against San Francisco's complex run game.

Chiefs' Speed on Offense vs. The 49ers Secondary

Speed kills and no teams know it better than the Chiefs and 49ers.

According to Next Gen Stats, they are the fastest offensive teams in the NFL:

This is no surprise. One look at an explosive play from Tyreek Hill helps to show the Chiefs' firepower, and with playmakers like Damien Williams, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson playing cursory roles in the offense, that's not a surprise.

They'll see the best secondary they have encountered to date in the Super Bowl, though. Led by a spectacular season from Richard Sherman, San Francisco was No. 1 in the league in yards allowed per attempt at just 5.3.

It's going to take more than Sherman to slow down the Chiefs, though. While the Packers had Davante Adams and not much else to threaten the secondary, the Chiefs are loaded with weapons and the rest of the 49ers' secondary was vulnerable against Aaron Rodgers and company:

If they're going to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs, they'll need to find a way to corral the speed and force them to drive the field. If Kansas City can get its playmakers in space, they will be in trouble.

Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher vs. The 49ers Edge Rush

The 49ers' pass rush is a problem.

San Francisco has built this defense by spending draft capital on the likes of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas and then bolstered it by trading for Dee Ford. The return on those investments has paid off with a front that has racked up nine sacks in two postseason games.

That is just an extension of the regular season when the Niners were fifth in the league with 48.

The thing to watch is just how well San Francisco can close the pocket on Mahomes with pressure on the edges. Interior pressure can flush the quarterback out of the pocket, but his mobility and ability to throw on the run might not yield positive net results.

Instead, the key will be what edge-rushers such as Bosa and Ford can get going against one of the best tackle tandems in the league in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz was second-team AP All-Pro this season at right tackle and is peaking at the right time, according to Pro Football Focus:

Fisher is a former No. 1 overall pick and made the Pro Bowl last year. He'll need to play at that level once again to ensure Mahomes has a clean pocket and time to find Hill and Kelce downfield.

The Chiefs offense has proved to be difficult to stop, but getting to Mahomes and forcing him to throw through contact is one of the things the defense can do to make life difficult for the Chiefs and keep this game from being the track meet Kansas City likes.