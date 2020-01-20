Ryan Tannehill, Jack Doyle, Jurrell Casey Among Chiefs' Pro Bowl Replacements

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Several top players were added to the Pro Bowl in the AFC on Monday to replace Kansas City Chiefs players who are unavailable after advancing to the Super Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans announced quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will go to the all-star exhibition Sunday, replacing Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, respectively.

In addition, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle will reportedly replace Travis Kelce on the AFC Pro Bowl roster, according to Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Doyle will appear in his second career Pro Bowl after catching 43 passes for 448 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kelce had led all tight ends in the NFL this season in both receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229).

While Doyle's numbers weren't quite as impressive, it was a bounce-back year for the 29-year-old, who only played six games last season due to a kidney injury. He was seemingly back at his full strength this year and set a career high with 10.4 yards per catch.

This selection also gives the Colts four Pro Bowlers with Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard also earning bids this season.

The Titans will have four as well with running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern also on the original roster.

For Casey, it's a continuation of an impressive career that has now landed him five straight Pro Bowl selections. He totaled 44 tackles and five sacks in 2019 while anchoring a tough defense on the way to the AFC title game.

This will be the first selection for Tannehill, who wasn't even a starter to begin the year. The 2012 first-round pick had a disappointing seven years with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Titans as a backup to Marcus Mariota. However, he was named the starter in Week 7 and transformed the team by going 7-3 as a starter.

The 31-year-old led the NFL with a 117.5 quarterback rating and 10.2 yards per attempt during an incredible season.