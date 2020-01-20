UFC's Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch After TKO Win vs. Cerrone

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Conor McGregor wants his next fight to be a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to UFC president Dana White

Speaking to TMZ Sports after the Irishman's 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone on Saturday, his first fight back in the Octagon after 15 months, White said McGregor is eyeing another clash with Khabib:

"Conor wants Khabib. Conor always has a lot of options. He wants Khabib, that's the fight he wants, and we'll see what happens. ... I think Khabib makes sense, too." 

(Warning: Video contains profanity)

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

