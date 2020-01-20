UFC's Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch After TKO Win vs. Cerrone

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Conor McGregor wants his next fight to be a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to UFC president Dana White.

Speaking to TMZ Sports after the Irishman's 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone on Saturday, his first fight back in the Octagon after 15 months, White said McGregor is eyeing another clash with Khabib:

"Conor wants Khabib. Conor always has a lot of options. He wants Khabib, that's the fight he wants, and we'll see what happens. ... I think Khabib makes sense, too."

(Warning: Video contains profanity)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.