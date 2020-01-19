Dusty Baker: It'd Be an 'Honor' and 'Privilege' to Manage Astros Amid Scandal

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, former manager Dusty Baker shows off the lining of his sport coat before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco. Baker lost his job with Washington after last season, when he guided the Nationals to a second straight NL East title. It has been a blessing of sorts. Baker never forgets to remind himself of his good fortune, even during the down times in his big league baseball career spanning a half-century. Sure, he still wants to manage and go out on his own terms when the time comes. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are out a general manager, manager, $5 million and first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 because of their sign-stealing scandal.  

Dusty Baker still believes it would be an "honor" and a "privilege" to coach the American League West club.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com passed along some of Baker's comments prior to interviewing with the team. Baker said the Astros "always had a good team" that figures to compete again, which is a primary reason he would like to be the next manager.

             

