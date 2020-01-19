Dusty Baker: It'd Be an 'Honor' and 'Privilege' to Manage Astros Amid Scandal

Dusty Baker: It'd Be an 'Honor' and 'Privilege' to Manage Astros Amid ScandalJanuary 20, 2020
The Houston Astros are out a general manager, manager, $5 million and first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 because of their sign-stealing scandal.
Dusty Baker still believes it would be an "honor" and a "privilege" to coach the American League West club.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com passed along some of Baker's comments prior to interviewing with the team. Baker said the Astros "always had a good team" that figures to compete again, which is a primary reason he would like to be the next manager.
Dusty Baker arrived in Houston on Sunday ahead of his interview with the Astros: “They got a good team. They’ve always had a good team and I’ve enjoyed watching them to play and it would be a privilege and an honor to be the manager of this team.” Much more from Baker: https://t.co/K7Hh9ZJQ6m
