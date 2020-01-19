FIFA 20 ELEAGUE Grand Final: Ollelito's Top Highlights and Prize Money

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: The official Nike match ball before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on December 28, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

The ELEAGUE FUT Champions crowned a first-time winner in Stage III, with Ollelito taking home first place and the $50,000 prize.

He defeated Umut in the Grand Final, 4-3 on aggregate, winning the first matchup 3-1 before losing the second matchup 2-1. It was enough to take home the title, however.

Ollelito's path to the Stage III title was a wild one, as he needed penalties to defeat NRaseck in the Xbox semifinals.

He then knocked off Diogo in the Xbox final, holding the dangerous Diogo offense to just one goal. Diogo had advanced to the Xbox final by defeating Msdossary 6-2 in the other Xbox semifinal.

From there, it was a matchup with Umut in the final. Again, Ollelito rode his excellent defense and discipline in the victory. He gave up just five goals in his three matchups.

Umut took home $30,000 for his second-place performance.

Below are all of the results leading up to the Stage III Grand Final:

          

Xbox Bracket

Semifinal: Ollelito def. NRaseck 7, 1-1

Game 1: 1-1

Game 2: 0-0

Penalties: 6-5

                                               

Semifinal: Diogo def. Msdossary, 6-2

Game 1: 4-0

Game 2: 2-2

                        

Final: Ollelito def. Diogo, 2-1

Game 1: 1-0

Game 2: 1-1

                            

PS4 Bracket

Semifinal: Tom def. OliBoli, 2-1

Game 1: 1-1

Game 2: 1-0

                          

Semifinal: Umut def. Zezinho, 2-1

Game 1: 0-1

Game 2: 2-0

              

Final: Umut def. Tom, 2-1

Game 1: 0-1

Game 2: 2-0

