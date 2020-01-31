Super Bowl Odds 2020: Prop Bets List for National Anthem, 49ers vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is a bettor's paradise, and you don't even have to head to Miami to enjoy it.

Millions of people will put some hard-earned cash on the line for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, betting on everything from the length of the national anthem, the halftime show appearances or whether Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have more touchdown passes than Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson does assists on Sunday.

If you can dream it, odds are you can wager on it.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54.5 points, Chiefs to win

The over/under on the length of the national anthem always seems like a whimsical bet, but because of its popularity, people will drill down and unearth some stats to help guide your wager. This year's anthem singer is pop star Demi Lovato. Bovada has odds for an over/under of two minutes as well as two minutes and four seconds.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Bengel, five of the last 10 anthems have gone over two minutes. Gladys Knight sang it last year in two minutes and one second. USA Today's Charles Curtis dug into Lovato's own anthem history. According to him, she's sung it four times, with three of them safely under two minutes. Her last one, however, ran two minutes and 11 seconds, which would be over both of the lines set by Bovada.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It appears betting the under on two minutes and four seconds is fairly safe, though there isn't much money to be made there. The two-minute over/under is where things get more challenging. It should be noted, that Bovada has odds for Lovato's outfit, whether or not she misses a word and even the color of her microphone. There's a lot to play with here.



For people who don't feel like gambling on Lovato's vocals and would rather apply their knowledge of the game itself to betting, Caesars has a long list of prop bets to go over. There's your typical fare, like how many points the Chiefs or 49ers will score on their own, the over/under at the end of each quarter, which team scores first, etc.

An intriguing prop bet is the over/under on rushing yards for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The second-year wide receiver has carried the ball at least once in each of the last seven games but never more than three times. He's usually able to break off a big gain, averaging about 24.4 rushing yards per game over that stretch. As a result, the pass-catcher has an over/under of 14.5 rushing yards on Caesars.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Samuel seems likely to get a carry or two considering how successful they usually are. It all comes down to whether or not you think he can break one for a solid gain. If his first one is a bust and the 49ers find themselves chasing the Chiefs early, they may have to pass more and move away from the gadget plays.

Another fun prop bet for this particular matchup is the yardage length of the game's longest touchdown play. Caesars has the over/under set at 46.5 yards.

The quick-strike Chiefs seem the likeliest to get you the over here, thanks to Mahomes' arm talent and the speed of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. 49ers running back Raheem Mostert had rushing touchdowns of 22 and 36 yards in the NFC Championship Game, so he's liable to break off a big gain, but that over/under is geared toward a monster passing play or perhaps a special teams score.

Back to more conventional fare, Mahomes is the front-runner for the MVP-winner prop bet, with +110 odds (bet $110 to win $100), per Caesars. He's followed by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (+250) and Mostert (+650).

Nine of the last 13 Super Bowl MVPs have gone to quarterbacks. The other four have been two linebackers and two wide receivers, which doesn't bode well for Mostert. The last running back to win the Super Bowl MVP was Terrell Davis for the Denver Broncos in 1998.

All prop bets courtesy of Caesars unless otherwise noted. The full list can be found here.